IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Several weeks of no trash pickups is pushing residents in Jefferson County and south St. Louis County over the edge.
For Festus resident Mary Mitchell, it's going on three weeks of delayed trash pickups so she took her business elsewhere.
“I would like an answer as to why you just up and stop servicing people," Mitchell said.
She says since Jan. 20t her trash provider, Imperial-based Bob’s Disposal has been absent on trash pickups.
“I have Facebook messaged them, wrote comments on Facebook to get them to reply,” she said.
News 4 looked into the locally-owned company and found a deluge of complaints on their BBB and their Facebook pages.
Some residents say their trash hasn’t been picked up in more than a month.
News 4 spoke with Bob’s Disposal manager Tammy McCoy. She says it’s been an avalanche of problems while working to keep up with the demand.
“The phones, and just people coming in screaming and yelling at us like we’re doing this deliberately, we’re not doing this deliberately,” she said.
She says since the pandemic they’ve lost about 2,000 clients because of their decline in service. She says the company has been dropped from six drivers to just two to cover clients in south St. Louis County and Jefferson County.
McCoy says COVID-19 concerns have led to employee turnover, along with mechanical issues with their trucks. The company says they’re desperately looking to hire drivers.
To apply, reach out to management by emailing bobsdisposaltk@yahoo.com.
