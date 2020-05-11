JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local businesses are enjoying the business as they were allowed to reopen last week.
Mark Lingo and his three children went out to lunch Monday at The Local House restaurant in the 3900 block of Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold.
He said they'd been pretty patient during the stay-at-home order, but once it was lifted they've been wanting to sit down and eat a meal inside a restaurant.
"That's why we're here. Had to find a place to eat inside today," said Lingo.
The stay-at-home orders were lifted in Jefferson, St. Charles and Franklin counties a week ago. St. Louis and St. Louis County's orders expire next week.
Nearby at K Nails and Spa, they're also seeing a pent-up demand.
"Very hectic, very hectic. We've had full shops. People from all around the area and Illinois have been over here," said owner, John Van Dillen.
Van Dillen is also following social distancing guidelines and is taking customers by appointment only in order to limit the number in the business at one time.
He's also installed plexiglass barriers between customers and workers.
Not all businesses reopened immediately after the stay-at-home orders were lifted.
Ginny's Kitchen and Custard doesn't plan to open till Wednesday. Owner, Ginny Williams, told News 4 that she's been carefully studying and then putting in place measures to keep her staff and her customers safe.
