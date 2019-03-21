ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Throughout St. Louis County, home values are up, according to St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman.
He says the typical residential property is worth 15 percent more than it was in 2017, the last time an assessment was completed.
"In the eight years that I have been the county assessor, this is the strongest real estate market that I've seen," said Zimmerman. "People are able to, on average, sell their homes for significantly more than they could have two years ago."
But some homeowners say their new assessment is way more than it should be and they worry that means higher taxes.
"Saw a pretty big increase. Don't really know what I did to deserve it. Replaced a few bushes and a tree," said Sean Hamlin, a homeowner in Webster Groves, one area Zimmerman says is expereincing a unique trend.
"The typical property in the more affordable part of Webster Groves is, on average, going up more than the typical property in the more expensive part of Webster Groves," said Zimmerman.
Zimmerman explains smaller, more affordable homes are seeing the biggest jumps in other parts of the county, too.
"Places like Lemay and Affton and Maplewood, to give you examples, the typical property is actually going up at a faster rate than the typical property in Clayton and Ladue," said Zimmerman.
Now, some homeowners seeing those higher assessments worry it will equal higher taxes, a notion Zimmerman says does not always happen.
"If everybody in the neighborhood goes up 10 percent, let's say, then in most cases, the school district, fire department, and everybody else that takes a bite out of your taxes, they have to lower their tax rate to make sure they are not getting free money," he said, noting protections in the Hancock Amendment.
"Just because your home is worth more, your taxes don't necessarily go up but if your assessment goes up higher than it should because we are wrong and you have a higher value compared to your neighbor, that's unfair. That's when you can get a mess on your hands and that's why it's so important to take a look and make sure we got it right," he said.
Zimmerman says when determining a home's value, they look at any exterior changes, the purchase price of comparable homes nearby, and any interior changes if the homeowner allows them inside.
"One of the most common reasons we may be wrong about the value of your house is if lots of other people on your street have beautiful new kitchens but you haven't redone yours in the past 20 years, and, by the way, the roof leaks, well you know, county records probably don't know that the roof leaks. The best way you can help us, is when that appraiser rings your door bell, let them in and have them take a look at it," said Zimmerman. "If our records are wrong, we really want people to let us know so we can get it right."
All property owners can view their 2019 preliminary values online by clicking here.
To request an informal conference to discuss the value of a residence, call 314-615-4595 beginning May 15. Appointments are limited, so owners are encouraged to call early.
On July 1, the assessor will certify the 2019 Assessment Roll with final values. After that, the assessor cannot make changes to property values and appeals must go through the Board of Equalization.
