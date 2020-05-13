ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Today is the first day some Alton businesses are back open after two months.

News 4 caught up with some people at Nautilus Fitness Center

This afternoon, the closed sign is coming down and gym-goers are back to the grind.

General Manager, Suzie Sweetman says the gym is limiting hours to allow for extra cleaning time.

“We were excited but we were ready we have been cleaning and disinfecting since we closed,” said Sweetman.

Only 25 percent of the gym’s normal capacity is allowed inside and social distancing reminders are posted in every room.

A few miles away at GB Grill, owner Jim Boukas is back to grilling up burgers and fries for his regulars who he hasn't seen in nearly two months.

Boukas' son, Angelou, says the restaurant is allowing only 15 customers inside, a small fraction of their typical 60 person limit.

A lot of business owners are excited to be back open, but the majority of businesses in Alton aren't opening today.

Collinsville’s city manager released a statement Wednesday saying businesses will remain closed for now.

People who live in Clair County and those who live in Madison County are not very different. Only about 20 miles separate the two, but local leaders are pointing out one glaring difference.

Madison County officials vote to re-open, defying Pritzker's stay-at-home order As the State of Illinois remains under stay-at-home orders, officials in one Illinois county voted Tuesday night to re-open effective on Wednesday.

Chairman for St. Clair County, Mark Kern, says his Board of Health is made up of all doctors and the Board of Health in Madison County is made up of people who are not doctors.

He believes that is the leading factor in Madison County's decision to go against the plan outlined by Governor JB Pritzker.

St. Clair County is monitoring data in its county and following guidelines in the governor's 'Restore Illinois' plan to determine when it can fully reopen.

"Our governor looks at this issue through a microscope. Madison County is looking through a crystal ball. I much rather, we have 63 people die in St. Clair County of covid, I stick with people looking through a microscope,” Chairman Kern said.

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said Madison County's resolution offers no legal protection for people who go against Governor Pritzker’s order, and the governor added Wednesday the decision could cost more lives.

"192 Illinoisans died in the last 24 hours. 192. How is that not real to you?" he said. "More people will get sick and die if we don't stay the course and follow the guidance the experts have provided."