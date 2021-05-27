ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nationwide shortages of certain products could impact Memorial Day weekend festivities. The most noticeable might be the shortage of propane.
"Went to several different hardware stores and a couple of gas stations that had propane normally and all of them were sold out," said Nate Wurtz.
The shortage of propane is attributed to a cut back in the production of gasoline and other products at oil refineries last year when people were driving less and a lag in ramping up to meet the current demand.
There's a shortage of hot dogs to throw on the grill this weekend also. The shortage is attributed to meat processing plants still trying to overcome production shortages dating back to plant shutdowns in 2020 after COVID-19 outbreaks.
In general, the problem comes down to basic economics, according to associate professor Justin Goodson who tracks supply chain issues at Saint Louis University's Chaifetz School of Business.
"At some level all of these issues are due to a mismatch between demand and some component of supply, either capacity or inventory," he said.
He said in many cases, industries cut back on production after shut down orders were issued during the pandemic and haven't been able to scale back up to meet the surging demand.
Other times there were fires at plants or other circumstances that caused a sudden drop in production or a sudden surge in demand. A shortage of chicken wings is blamed on a devastating winter storm in February that cut back production. A fire at a Louisiana chemical factory limited one of the necessary chemicals used to make foam cushions for furniture.
And a CDC recommendation that restaurants stop using pump dispensers for ketchup sent businesses scrambling for enough ketchup packets.
"In this case, demand all of a sudden out of nowhere has outpaced the supply, the capacity and the inventory available for ketchup packets," said Goodson.
News 4 found ample supplies of beer and soda on local grocery store shelves. But there's a shortage of aluminum cans because an increase in demand is outpacing supply. And a shortage of pickle jars is being blamed for a limited supply of pickles.
