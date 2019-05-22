HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A water main break in Hazelwood is leaving some citizens without water.
All residences east of Sunset Drive off of Elm Grove Avenue will be out of water until midnight tonight.
Elm Grove Avenue is closed after Sunset Drive due to the water main break. The roads will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.
A detour has been posted through St. Cin Park, police say.
