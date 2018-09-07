ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three schools in the Fox C-6 School District are closed for the day following an anonymous bomb threat.
There was a heavy police presence at Fox High School before 7:30 a.m. Friday due to a security issue, officials told News 4. The Fox High School secretary said they received a call stating there was a threat to the high school around 7 a.m. The threat was later confirmed by school officials to be an anonymous bomb threat.
Around 8 a.m., students at the high school were being taken to Rickman Auditorium. Two other schools were placed on lockdown for safety. Students at Fox Middle School were moved to Fox Elementary School, which was one of the schools on lockdown.
Around 8:15 a.m. Arnold police told News 4 classes were canceled at all schools in the district for the day. The school district later said school was only canceled at Fox Elementary, Fox Middle and Fox High School.
News 4 will update this story as details are released.
