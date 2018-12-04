FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - Scott Hall says he had enough with delayed and missed trash pickups in front of his Florissant home.
“They’ve promised pickups and they still haven’t picked it up for over a week,” said Hall.
He told News 4 that private contractor Meridian Waste is responsible for the pickups.
“I call every day, sit on hold, sit on hold, they promise you they’re going to pick it up and they never pick up the trash,” said Hall.
Hall says he placed his trash out since Thursday and Meridian Waste still hasn’t been by to pick it up.
“Nothing ever gets done,” said Hall.
News 4 found the City of Florissant entered into a contract with Meridian Waste nine years ago.
They’re supposed to collect trash every Thursday.
News 4 called a representative for the company but have yet to receive a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.