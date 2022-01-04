Some elective surgeries starting to get postponed as COVID-19 cases impact hospitals

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - St. Peters resident Rene Adams has spent the last 14 weeks unable to walk on her own.
"I'm non-weight baring on my foot. And I have to get around on a scooter. So the first four weeks I spent in bed,” she said.
Those four weeks were following a surgery she had this past October for a fractured metatarsal on her left foot. She was still not able to heal.
“My heel also wasn’t at the right spot, so they had to cut it off and move it to a proper position where it should be and they put two pins in it,” said Adams.
She was hopeful she would finally get some relief from the pain in her foot after undergoing another surgery she had set for this Thursday at SSM Health in Lake St. Louis. However, COVID-19 changed those plans.
“They called me last week on Wednesday and said that it was canceled due to elective surgeries being canceled,” said Adams. “So, I asked whether it was due to COVID, [and] she said 'yes."
News 4 reached out to St. Louis area hospitals to see if the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the region is now impacting their ability to perform certain elective procedures.
BJC tells News 4 in part, “We are evaluating the need to pull back elective surgeries and procedures to accommodate the rapid and significant growth of COVID-19 patient volume. This situation is always evolving. We will provide any necessary updates as the situation develops.”
Mercy sent the following statement:
We’re doing everything we can to safely provide elective surgeries for our Mercy patients. However, due to the rapid rise in COVID cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, we have reached the point where each hospital is evaluating elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis to determine whether we can accommodate these patients or need to postpone their procedures for a short period of time. Mercy has postponed select elective surgeries and contacted the affected patients about rescheduling.
A St. Luke’s spokesperson said their team members are caring for increasing numbers of patients with COVID-19 and are “continuing to welcome visitors and provide elective surgeries and appointments as conditions allow us to do so safely.”
News 4 is still waiting for an official response from SSM Health on their current conditions regarding elective surgeries.
Adams says she was told by SSM staff she may now have to wait until March to reschedule her surgery.
"I didn’t get any specific date, or we didn’t schedule it or come back to visit that particular procedure. So that’s what makes me concerned,” “she said. “And it's an outpatient surgery. It's not like I'm spending time in the hospital. They will send me home that day."
She says it is frustrating this new surge could potentially impact more people like her who need medical attention but may have to wait to get it, which she says is a result of people in the community still not doing their part to prevent infections.
"I've done the vaccines, I've done the booster. I've done everything they've asked of me,” said Adams. “But yet I'm still not able to get a surgery that I need. It's not a question of I could just go on with my foot like this."
