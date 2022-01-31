Some East St. Louis parents call for district to add remote learning option

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some parents are demanding the East St. Louis schools offer a remote learning option.
A protest was held Monday, the same day students returned to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases surge. Some parents question the school district's decision to return to in-person learning without a remote option, saying it not only puts students at risk but also those with immunocompromised family members.
"We're calling on our local school board, even our governor and our state board to step in and understand that this is a serious matter, that our families are losing their lives, that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly as this virus continues to mutate and that our children's lives do matter," said Larita Rice-Barnes with Parents and Guardians United.
The school district has been on an adaptive pause to in-person leaning for nearly all of January after a surge in cases over the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.