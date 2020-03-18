(KMOV.com) - A growing number of local dentists are now postponing non-emergency dental procedures, based on new guidelines and recommendations.
Dr. Lester Joern at South St. Louis Dental Group says for weeks his office has been screening patients for symptoms of COVID-19 because he and dental experts say dentist offices could be hotbeds to spread the disease.
“You get very close and when you are using the high speed hand piece, the dental drill, it can throw splatter for up to 10 feet, and the coronavirus is spread through saliva, so we want to protect the public and our team members as well, and we use precautions, safety glasses, shields masks and gloves,” said Dr. Joern.
New guidelines say to limit offices to emergency procedures only, helping ensure those patients don’t clog up emergency rooms.
“They have pain, broken teeth. I am seeing five, or six, or seven patients a day, we try to stagger them so no two patients are in at the same time to help alleviate the spread and we have a skeleton crew, just three or four of us in the office,” he said.
But News 4 found not every local dentist is heeding the warnings. News went to one dentist in St. Louis, who despite the guideline, was still doing routine procedures. News 4’s Lauren Trager left a message, but didn’t get a call.
As a small business, Dr. Joern says this will really have impact on the practice.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last, how long they will be on the payroll, it is a burden, not just for the dental offices, but the rest of the country,” he said.
Without regular cleanings, he says, it up to you to protect your teeth.
“It will affect their dental health and we know now, it will impact your overall health,” he said.
He says that’s why it’s going to be more important than ever to brush your teeth and floss and practice good oral hygiene in the next few weeks.
Some dentists are closing their doors all together. If you need help finding a dentist during an emergency, call the Greater St. Louis Dental Society. You can call them at (314) 569-0444.
The Greater Dental Society of St. Louis released the following the statement about COVIS-19:
“The Greater St. Louis Dental Society recommends that its members adhere to the recent recommendations published by the American Dental Association. The ADA has recommended that its members limit their practices for the next several weeks to seeing only patients with dental emergencies including pain and swelling.
The Greater St. Louis Dental Society believes that it is important for the public to know that dentists should be utilized for most types of dental emergency care (infection, minor trauma, etc. pertaining to the teeth or other oral structures).
When patients are seen by dentists in their offices, it reduces the strain on Hospital Emergency Departments. It also often provides for a higher level of care since emergency departments at times are limited in the dental care that they are actually prepared to provide.”
