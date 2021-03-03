ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As if there isn't enough stress during a pandemic, some COVID-19 patients are now reporting hair loss as a side effect.
The New York Times reported that Google searches about hair loss increased 8 percent in the last year. Dr. Mary Noel George of George Dermatology in St. Louis County said she sees about three patients per month suffering from COVID-related hair loss, or Telogen Effluvium.
Dr. George said it happens to men and women and it typically starts within a couple of months after getting COVID-19. She adds that it's not partial to COVID patients, it can impact anyone with a major illness or stressor.
"Hair requires a level of energy from our bodies to create it and help it grow, so to conserve resources and help it grow, the body says, 'I'm just going to turn off the hair growth for awhile and work on what's more important and then ill get back to the issue of the hair once everything subsides and the body is back to health," Dr. George said.
There is good news, Dr. George said the hair loss is not permanent but can last a few months to a year. She also said there is a topical treatment to help preserve some hair.
