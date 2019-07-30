ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A News 4 viewer raised concerns about security cameras at the Plato’s Closet store near I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
News 4 learned other customers also had concerns that at least one of the cameras mounted on the ceiling could see people changing clothes in the fitting rooms.
"You look at the dome and think it's pointed out. There's always a question, I guess, if it's located right there that it could be looking in?” said Denise Svetina.
We sent a News 4 producer into the store to see what the situation was from inside the dressing rooms. She recorded video that showed the location of one of the cameras could give it a view of customers in the dressing rooms.
But store owner John Moore said customers don’t need to worry.
"That particular camera faces away from the dressing rooms,” said Moore.
The store has 11 security cameras to combat the problem of shoplifting. Employees showed the us the view that each camera has. We could see that the one closest to the dressing rooms can see customers walking up to the dressing rooms but not inside the dressing rooms.
Moore said the cameras are locked down in fixed positions.
“We've been in business there for nearly 20 years. We take our relationships with our customers very seriously and we wouldn't want to do anything to compromise anything like that,” said Moore.
Store employees said if any customers have questions or concerns about security cameras they should just ask.
