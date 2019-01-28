(KMOV.com) - Over the next few days, the Gateway Pet Guardians will work to ensure no pets are left outside.
“We are loaded up with crates and blankets,” said Jamie Case.
Case and others with the organization will drive through the Metro East to ensure all animals are brought inside and that owners have the proper things they need to take care of the animals.
“Crates and straw normally will work, but not in this. Really anything below 10 degrees, they’re not going to survive,” Case said.
In north St. Louis, Christine Ownby spotted two dogs outside a home. She called St. Louis Animal Control and one of the dogs was dead inside an outdoor cage.
“We are looking into what charges are going to be appropriate,” explained St. Louis City Animal Control officer Christian Meiser.
Meiser said they do not know what caused the dog’s death but they are investigating. A second dog on the property was surrendered to animal control. It was one of many calls they received Monday about dogs out in the cold.
“There are things we can do but it’s a pretty high bar because animals are property in the State of Missouri,” said Meiser.
But in the City of St. Louis, they do not have a specific ordinance about animals left outside in certain temperatures.
“We would really like to have stronger laws to assist us,’ said the animal control officer.
In O’Fallon, Mo, they have an ordinance that forbids dogs to be outside without shelter in temperatures below 32 degrees. In St. Charles County, the law is not specific, but a spokesperson says they will take action if there is not proper shelter. In St. Louis County, the law says it constitutes animal cruelty to fail to provide shelter in extreme temperatures including snow and sun.
In the Metro East, where Gateway Pet Guardian workers focus, there are some laws in place.
“There is an ordinance but it’s very vague in the State of Illinois, it just basically says extreme temperatures,” said Case.
She said she would like to see it defined better.
Because animals are considered property, rescue groups are limited in what they can do. They cannot take a shivering dog from someone’s yard. That’s why if you see a dog, you are urged to call animal control or the non-emergency police number in your city or county.
“We’re going to be actively patrolling and investigating these complaints,” said Officer Meiser.
