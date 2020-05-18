ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City will slowly lift the stay-at-home order on Monday, allowing dining and shopping districts like the Central West End and The Grove to welcome back customers, but some are choosing to keep their doors closed.
“Tomorrow is not the day for us,” said David Sandusky, the owner of Beast Butcher and Block in the Grove.
Sandusky said they will stick with carryout for now. Across the street, the owners of the Running Niche, a boutique running shop, are preparing to open their doors to customers.
“Masks are going to be required and if they don't have one we will provide them with one,” explained owner Bob Dyer.
Hand sanitizer is available throughout the store, they will sanitize in between shoppers and checkout is contact-less. They will also only be able to have two customers inside at a time. That’s due to the city’s order that allows retail to open with just 25% capacity.
Restaurants do not have a occupancy limit but they must practice social distancing, spacing tables six feet apart. At The Drunken Fish in the Central West End, they will open for lunch and dinner Monday. They will be taking the temperatures of employees and customers and work to make the experience as safe and contact-less as possible.
But many other restaurants in the Central West End will continue to just serve carryout, including Gamlin Whiskey House, SubZero Vodka Bar, India Rasoi and Salt and Smoke.
In the Grove, Just John plans to open on Monday but only allow customers on the patio. Sandusky hopes to serve customers on their patio at Beast Butcher and Block in the coming weeks. They are working to install a new take out window.
“Just because the state tells you or the city tells you, doesn’t mean it’s right for your business,” said Sandusky. “So we’re just going to be in that group that rides this out a bit longer and tries to keep everyone as safe as we can.”
Face masks will be an important part of the city's reopening plan. They must be worn by staff at restaurants, retail, and salons. Guests and customers are recommended to wear them.
The guidelines read: "It is recommended that all guests be required to wear a face covering while entering and leaving the restaurant, and only remove them while at their tables."
