ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Businesses, big and small, are closed to people or have had to change operations because of the pandemic but there are some that are still doing well.
Business owner Linda Williams is one that’s thriving during this coronavirus pandemic.
"We bring families together for social events,” Linda Williams said.
And she’s doing it virtually through her In-Person Away Virtual Events company.
"We just believe with the technology that is available today, we really should not be missing out on events that are special,” Williams said.
Whether a birthday party or wedding, her St. Louis -based company uses video and a robot named Arrivez.
"You are able to have your voice projected through the speakers, you're able to have your face on the screen and you're able to navigate Arrivez throughout the venue,” Williams said.
She started the company in 2015. Soon after her daughter was having a baby and both were in St. Louis alone.
"I did not want anyone to miss out on celebrating with me,” Williams said.
And now, in the middle of this pandemic, her company is bringing people together.
“Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention. You know? People having cabin fever and wanting to get out,” Williams said.
Trish Jensen's carpet cleaning company is also thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.
"People want to make sure their spaces are clean,” Jensen said. “They want to make sure there is a safe and healthy environment for their employees when they come back from being at home working."
Both women credit their success to the St. Louis Regional Chamber's Diverse Business Accelerator Program.
"We've been able to pivot during this time, get out of our comfort zone and do things in a way that we would have not normally done,” Jensen said.
Resources are in place for business owners who need financial assistance to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Area Chambers of Commerce offer assistance and advice on how to navigate during a time like this as it pertains to business.
