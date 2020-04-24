FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some businesses in Franklin County can re-open at midnight Friday with some restrictions.
Franklin County authorities are allowing gyms, fitness centers, golf courses, movie theaters, skating rinks, bowling alleys and concert halls to re-open, but they'll only be allowed to have 10 people inside at one time.
Planet gymnastics in Union will be re-opening on Monday. They have 300 kids in their program, but will only be allowed to have a few in the gym at one time.
The owners, a husband and wife, say all the equipment will be thoroughly disinfected after each gymnast uses it. They will also be required to regularly wash their hands and be kept far away from one another.
In between each class, the gym will also be cleaned. The couple says it's a lot of work, but worth it so the kids can get back to training.
“Whether we have to air condition or keep the lights on, we are keeping a child in the sport they love and they have sacrificed and been dedicated to," said co-owner Melinda Poole.
Like the rest of Missouri, Franklin County is still under a stay at home order until May 3. Anyone who goes to the businesses is required to maintain social distancing.
