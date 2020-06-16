ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the state of Missouri lifts COVID-19 restrictions so does St. Charles County, however some business owners we spoke with said they are continuing to take a cautious approach to reopening.
Jackie Huebbe is the owner of SugarBot Sweet Shop. She could have reopened her shop Tuesday but she plans to hold off.
“I don’t think it’s the right move to just reopen and pretend nothing ever happened,” Huebbe said.
[RELATED: Missouri will completely re-open June 16, Parson says]
Huebbe plans to continue doing curbside orders and plans to reopen the first week of July. She’ll limit the number of customers inside the shop and require masks.
“We’re all very tired of this, but just because America is tired of COVID doesn’t mean COVID is bored with us,” Huebbe said.
St. Charles County said recent community-wide test results showed a positive rate of 0.7%. The Health Department said it will closely monitor for any resurgence, particularly in long-term care facilities.
