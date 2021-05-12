ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Pageant released a list of several big country acts being booked for this summer.
Officials with the Pageant said they are hoping further restrictions will be loosened soon and increase capacity at the venue. Currently, the Pageant is like restaurants and can open at 100% capacity but the six feet requirement for social distancing brings capacity to around 30%.
Here's the list of shows for summer 2021:
92.3 WIL Boots & Bourbon Series
Justin Moore at The Pageant with Heath Sanders - Thursday, June 24 ON SALE: FRI 5/14
Granger Smith at The Pageant with TBA - Friday, July 2 ON SALE: FRI 5/14
Scotty McCreery at The Pageant with Tenille Arts - Friday, July 9 ON SALE: FRI 5/14
Parker McCollum at The Pageant with Andrew Jannakos - Thursday, July 22 ON SALE: FRI 5/14
Michael Ray at The Pageant with Ingrid Andress - Wednesday, August 25 ON SALE: FRI 5/14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.