Some bars and restaurants closing indoor dining due to surging COVID cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As COVID-19 cases surge in the St. Louis region due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, some businesses are taking precautions and shutting their doors to the public.
"We just felt it was in the best interest of the community, the safety of our staff, that we shut down," said Jamie Kilgore, owner of Planter's House and Small Change.
They closed their sold out holiday pop-up bars in part because a number of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19. but also because they want to help stop the spread.
"I wonder to myself how many of our guests are coming in thinking 'I just have a cold,' but they do in fact have COVID-19 and they are in fact spreading it," said Kilgore.
They are still doing to-go cocktails and feeling a sense of frustration that they are back in this position.
"It feels like de ja vu," said Kilgore.
They're not alone. Whiskey Ring on Cherokee Street, Taco Buddha in University City and Union Loafers in St. Louis City all made similar decisions.
"We realize it might be a bit early to resort to this, and the decision is not an easy one, especially during the holiday season. Ultimately, we believe that this is the right move to help keep our customers, employees and business healthy with hopes of reopening the patio in the coming weeks," said the owners of Taco Buddha in an email to customers.
Their covered patio will close starting December 29 but they will continue to-go orders.
Concerts are also impacted. Maggie Rose canceled her upcoming show at Delmar Hall and Greensky Bluegrass canceled their New Year's Eve shows at The Factory after members of their band tested positive for the virus. These are all voluntary decisions by individual businesses. At this time, St. Louis City Health Department says they are not making changes to health orders.
"The City of St. Louis Department of Health is monitoring the current surge of COVID-19 cases but has not made changes to current restrictions. The mask mandate in the City of St. Louis remains in place, as voted on by the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen earlier this month, and remains in effect until at least January 22," said a spokesperson.
