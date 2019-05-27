DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's a day we pause to remember the fallen and honor their sacrifice for serving our country.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will host Memorial Day events since reopening for the first time. After a three-year $30 million renovation, the building opened back up in November 2018.
The ceremony began at 10 a.m. and 554 names were read aloud. All names belong to St. Louisans who died in service fighting for our country since 1976.
Also, names will be added to the Court of Honor, which is a change from the museum's original plan.
Soldiers Memorial is asking for additions or corrections to the names to be brought to them by July 8. The engravings will happen over the summer but will be officially unveiled during the week of Veterans Day.
It's the first time since 1979 that new names will be added to the court of honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.