ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two U.S. Army soldiers believed to have ties to the Metro East were killed in a crash in Kuwait Tuesday.
Capt. Alice Yoo, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Central Command, confirmed to military.com that two soldiers were killed in the crash. She declined to tell the publication the names of the soldiers or if anyone else was injured in the crash.
According to military.com, one of the soldiers killed was Sgt. Holli Bolinski, 37.
Military.com spoke with the husband of Sgt. Bolinski who said the soldiers involved in the crash were assigned to Camp Arifjan and were attached to the 657th Transportation Detachment, a Reserve unit out of Belleville.
Information regarding the other solider killed has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.