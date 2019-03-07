ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two U.S. Army soldiers believed to have ties to the Metro East were killed in a crash in Kuwait Tuesday.
Capt. Alice Yoo, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Central Command, confirmed to military.com that two soldiers were killed in the crash. She declined to tell the publication the names of the soldiers or if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Sgt. Holli Bolinski, 37, was one of the soldiers killed in the crash, her husband confirmed to News 4 Thursday morning.
Sgt. Bolinski’s husband, Robert, told News 4 his wife was driving the vehicle when somebody ran a stop sign. Sgt. Bolinski was reportedly killed instantly. The husband said a passenger in the vehicle died moments after the crash at the hospital and a third person was being taken to a hospital in Germany for rehabilitation.
Robert Bolinski said the soldiers involved in the crash were assigned to Camp Arifjan and were attached to the 657th Transportation Detachment, a Reserve unit that was originally out of Belleville but had since moved to Mt. Vernon.
Sgt. Bolinski had five children and was married to Robert Bolinski in 2017.
Information regarding the other solider killed has not been released.
