ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soldiers at Lambert Airport were all smiles Friday morning as they headed home to their families after going weeks without seeing them.
Before catching their flights, they got some well-deserved appreciation at Lambert Airport.
"It's definitely a lot of love from complete strangers that you don't really get anywhere else," said one soldier.
Good food, good rest, quality family time and time enjoying their favorite hobbies was on everyone's mind.
"I'm super pumped, like, I just can't wait to see them,” another soldier about his family. “I've been looking forward to this day for weeks now."
Officials say about 4,000 service members are expected to pass through Lambert Airport Friday.
Soldiers have been coming in and out of the USO Missouri. They've been getting free food, free drinks and lots of free swag.
They also said they really enjoy the music that's been blaring upon their arrival. Despite the fact that many have been up since the early morning hours, they haven't been able to listen to music while they've been training so they say that's a really big treat while they're waiting to catch their flight home.
