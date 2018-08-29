ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --There’s a new pitch at Busch Stadium to get more African-American fans inside the ballpark.
Cardinals leaders are focusing on long-term ways to bring diversity into American’s favorite pastime - inside the stadium.
The Cardinals franchise says it has and will continue investing time and money to get more minority kids playing the sport in hopes of getting them interested in coming to home games.
Leaders with the Cardinals say the team has been in St. Louis over 100 years and it is important that fans in the city feel welcome.
“Research does show that a love for a sport is really tied to your first experience with those sports,” said Keith Brooks, Director of Cardinals Care. “One of the things that we do understand is that access to those other sports might be easier in certain community where the cost to provide that sport may be greater for baseball than it might be for basketball or football.”
The Cardinals Care program has built or renovated 23 youth baseball fields throughout the metro since 2000. The program also mentors young people.
They're looking at launching a study using software to analyze crowd shots at the stadium.
The software will look at what happens on and off the baseball diamond, who’s buying tickets and drill down who they’re reaching and who they're not.
Although the franchise is working to collect solid numbers using the software, they estimate between 12-15% of fans are minorities. A percentage they say doesn't match the population of the city.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
