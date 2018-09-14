ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police gave an 'all-clear' after Mehlville High School was placed on a soft lockdown.
Police were called to investigate a report of a weapon being brought to Mehlville High School Friday morning.
“A soft lockdown means that students are remaining in their classrooms and instruction is continuing. All movement outside of classrooms is being monitored by staff. Students will remain in their current classroom until we receive an all clear from police,” read part of the letter sent to parents from Principal Denise Swanger.
Police said searches revealed no weapons on the property.
"The investigation has revealed thus far that a firearm could have been on the property yesterday, September 13, 2018, in response to threats made on social media by one student to another. At this time, we believe all parties involved to be juvenile students," read the press release from the St. Louis County Police Department.
A gun was reportedly found off of school property.
School officials said they worked with police to investigate the reports and search the building.
Around 9:45 a.m., Swanger said St. Louis County police had given the "all-clear" and the soft lockdown had been lifted.
This investigation is ongoing and an increased police presence in and around the grounds will continue.
