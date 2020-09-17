ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The parking lot at Cerre and 7th, just south of Busch stadium would normally be packed with Cardinals fans, but this weekend it will be the location for the first socially distanced concert in Downtown.
“We have 62 pods, four people each,” explained Drew Jameson, of Jamo Presents.
Called "The Lot," the parking lot holds sectioned off spots filled with AstroTurf, all lined up in front of a stage. Consider it concerts in the time of COVID-19.
“This is definitely a passion project,” explained Jameson.
Drew Jameson has worked in the music industry for years and like almost everyone in his business, work mostly stopped back in March. But this weekend, they’ll be able to experience producing a live show again.
“When you can feel that hitting your face, I think we all need that right now. So we are looking forward to bringing back in a safe way what is live music right now," he said.
They worked with the St. Louis City Health Department to ensure specific health and safety precautions, including one-way walkways and drinks and food delivered by staff members.
Jameson said they are working several local restaurants to provide food each week.
In addition to local bands they will also host some of the first touring acts since March, including Andy Frasco and the UN in October.
Head to JamoPresents.com for info on tickets.
