ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As you continue to practice social distancing, social workers want you to be mindful of your mental and emotional health for yourself and your children.
Our routines and sense of normalcy has been shattered by COVID-19.
Christina Garnett, a licensed clinical social worker, said we are social beings and not being able to go out can make up feel lonely, depressed, or even suicidal.
People's minds react differently because our coping skills are different, she said. Some people are able to self-regulate and manage.
Garnett said you should also be careful with your kids because they can become withdrawn.
“We'll start to see a lot of behavior changes in kids,” Garnett said. “Parents seeing them probably getting a little more frustrated with siblings. Even resorting back to tantrums and regressing in behaviors, so thing you would think your kids grew out of. Kids, especially younger ones, don't have the language to express 'I'm worried or I'm concerned.’”
Here's what you can do. Try to create a sense or routine. Get up everyday like you normally would. Manage your time and engage with your family.
Garnett said social distancing doesn't mean you can’t socialize. We have our cell phones to text, video chat, or call. Keep socializing and don't isolate yourself.
Garnett said this is a good time to strengthen relationships and do things you've wanted to do, but never had the time.
