ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One area man is concerned after he received a letter from the Social Security Administration for his dead sister.
Pat Rimmel, of St. Louis, died at the age of 75 from complications from a stroke on Sept. 14.
"The last employment she had was with the city of St. Louis, she worked in the accounting department there," said her brother, Ken Rimmel.
Ken Rimmel said he was surprised to see a letter arrive Friday that was addressed to his sister, from the Social Security Administration.
He said the letter sought more information from her in order to resume her Social Security benefits. Also, the letter referenced billing her for her Medicare premium even though she’d been dead 2 months.
"At first I thought it was a joke. But I know its official because of the envelope it was in and the paperwork,” said Rimmel.
News 4 was there when Rimmel called the agency. A customer service representative with the Social Security Administration told Rimmel the letter had been generated automatically by a contractor and to disregard it.
"You would think that once it's reported to the social security administration of something like this, all departments within that administration would know about it," said Rimmel.
News 4 wanted to know how often this mistake is made and whether it could make it easier for an unscrupulous relative to get a deceased relative’s benefits going again in an effort to defraud the Social Security Administration. We reached out to the Kansas City regional office to get answers but haven’t heard back yet.
