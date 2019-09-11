ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase following a possible abduction overnight.
Police told News 4 the 24-year-old suspect and an 18-year-old met online and then met in person at a park in Jefferson County. Authorities believe the suspect consumed drugs at the park and then drove the victim's vehicle without his permission.
According to the victim's brother, when the suspect drove off, the victim texted family who contacted police.
Police said they attempted to pull over the car in the area of Lindbergh and Tesson Ferry but it failed to stop and a pursuit began. About two minutes later, the pursuit ended in a crash near Interstate 270 and Gravois around 2 a.m.
After the crash, the suspect attempted to run but was tased and taken into custody.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
No officers of citizens were injured during the incident, according to St. Louis County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.