NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Citizens in a local community helped police identify the man who reportedly asked juveniles to assist him with getting into his locked vehicle by crawling through an open trunk Thursday afternoon.
Police in New Athens took to Facebook Thursday night to issue a public safety announcement after a pair of juveniles said they were approached by a man in the 200 block of South Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. The juveniles told officers the man asked them to assist him with getting into his locked vehicle by crawling through the open trunk and going through the access port to unlock it. The juveniles reported the man appeared to be holding car keys during the incident.
According to police, the man told the juveniles he was not a “weirdo,” which alarmed them and made them more suspicious.
After the incident, which allegedly lasted about a minute, the juveniles walked away without further incident and the man drove away.
After posting the public safety announcement, police said citizen support and awareness from Facebook followers helped them to identify and locate the subject and vehicle. They also said the case is currently under review.
“Let this public safety announcement serve as a reminder that parents speak to their children about speaking to strangers, as I believe good parenting and awareness by the juveniles was a key to this incident. Alertness to our surroundings and looking out for one another in a small town help prevent serious crimes. Cases like this in particular are extremely rare in our small town and we want to keep it that way,” the department wrote in their Facebook post.
No other information regarding the incident or subject has been released.
