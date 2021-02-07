ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking around Weber’s Front Row in Webster Groves, everyone is decked in Chiefs gear. But the tables are spaced apart and most of the popular sports bar is empty. Limited to 25% capacity, it’s a much different scene than the 2020 Super Bowl watch party that saw hundreds of fans packed to watch the game.

“This year we’ve got about 30 people here and we would have 250 people. That’s the corona difference," said Kendel Beard, the head of the St. Louis Chiefs fan club that usually watches their team at Weber’s.

They couldn’t do that for several Sundays as the St. Louis County sports bar was closed for in-person dining for several weeks. But restrictions eased last month and fans were glad to be back. “It just feels so much at home to be back, watch games and to see your friends again because it had been so long,” said Mike Wegmann.

It was a similar feeling at Friday’s South in Belleville. “It’s like a homecoming for a lot of people,” said owner Rob Juelfs. The Metro East moved into Phase 4 on Thursday allowing for in-person dining limited to 25% capacity.

Juelfs rushed to get staff back on the schedule and to get food and drinks delivered for the big game. He said he didn’t care too much who won or lost the game, but just that it felt good to see people back inside the bar.

COVID-19 numbers continue to go down on both sides of the river. In Missouri, this week there were 7,536 new cases reported, the lowest weekly total since August. Cases peaked at 32,076 in November. In Illinois, there were 20,040 new cases reported this week, the lowest reported since October. They saw a peak of 85.629 in November.