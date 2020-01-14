ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Summer time in the St. Louis area will be jam-packed with concerts including Grammy-nominated country music duo Brooks & Dunn.
The nationwide tour will kick off where the band left off 10 years ago. Brooks & Dunn first announced their retirement in August 2009 and performed their final concert in Sept of 2010.
“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” said singer-songwriter Ronnie Dunn.
Fans can flock to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. However, tickets will go on sale within the next few weeks as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.
“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” shared Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.