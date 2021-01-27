ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Snow Wednesday morning has snarled traffic on several Missouri roads.

A semi-truck slid off of Interstate 70 near Route T/W just before 10 a.m. According to MoDOT, the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the area are currently closed. It is unknown when they will reopen.

Around the same time, a crash appeared to stop traffic on westbound Interstate 44 near Rolla.

Slow-moving traffic is being seen across the area comes as snow continues falling.