ST. CLAIR (KMOV.com) – A suspected burglar was caught in part because of footprints left in the snow.
Officers in St. Clair, Missouri said they were doing a business check at ReBoot Computers and More, LLC. at 507 N. Commercial Avenue during the early morning hours on Feb. 9 when they found evidence it had been burglarized. Footprints found in the snow matched those found following another incident earlier in the evening, police said. The evidence helped lead officers to the same suspect.
Following their investigation and interviews, police said Rollen Lester Summers, 24, had been arrested in the case. He has been charged with second-degree burglary and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
