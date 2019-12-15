ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A winter snow storm in the area has already caused several accidents and closures on interstates on both sides of the river.
The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler's map shows most interstates in St. Louis County and St. Charles County are covered with snow.
ROAD CONDITIONS
A vehicle accident closed most lanes on Interstate 64 near Bellevue and Big Bend Blvd. The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m.
A stalled vehicle forced crews to close parts of Westbound Interstate 44 near Six Flags Road around 1:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responded to a car crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis involving up to 13 cars Sunday around 10 a.m. Crews diverted traffic off to the nearest exit until the interstate reopened around 1:30 p.m.
A woman suffered moderate injuries.
It is unknown if anyone was injured during the 13-car I-70 crash.
Officials at the St. Charles County Ambulance District said they are working three other crashes in the area due to the slick road conditions.
WINTER CLOSINGS
The Gateway Arch Visitor Center and the Old Courthouse closed at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Garden Glow at the Botanical Gardens was canceled for Sunday.
Six Flags will not open for their Holiday in the Park due to the snow. It will be open to the public on Saturday, December 21.
The St. Louis Zoo closed at 1 p.m. Sunday and the U.S. Bank Wild Lights show was cancelled for the night.
The St. Louis Art Museum will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen for visitors on Tuesday, December 17.
FLIGHTS AT LAMBERT AIRPORT
Some flights in and out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport are delayed. To see flight status, click here.
