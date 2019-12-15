ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sunday's winter snow storm in the area caused several accidents and closures on interstates on both sides of the river.
The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler's map shows most interstates in St. Louis County and St. Charles County are covered with snow.
ROAD CONDITIONS
Around 6:45 p.m, all lanes of westbound I-70 just east of I-270 in Bridgeton were closed due to an accident. The lanes re-opened just before 7:00 p.m.
Around 6:30 p.m., a two-car crash in the left lane of eastbound I-44 has closed two lanes.
A 4:50 p.m. crash on eastbound Interstate 270 caused delays for drivers near the northbound exit ramp to Interstate 44.
Drivers on Interstate 70 past Bermuda Road experienced delays after a vehicle crash around 3:40 p.m. Lanes have reopened.
A vehicle crash closed most lanes on Interstate 64 near Bellevue and Big Bend Blvd. The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. Lanes have reopened.
A stalled vehicle forced crews to close parts of Westbound I-44 near Six Flags Road around 1:30 p.m. Lanes have reopened.
Emergency crews responded to a car crash on westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis involving up to 13 cars Sunday around 10 a.m. Crews diverted traffic off to the nearest exit until the interstate reopened around 1:30 p.m.
A woman suffered moderate injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C, which patrols the St. Louis Metro and surrounding areas, said they responded to 152 crashes and 86 stranded motorists Sunday as of 5 p.m.. In total, 13 people were injured and one person was killed. MSHP said the fatality was not weather-related.
WINTER CLOSINGS
The Gateway Arch Visitor Center and the Old Courthouse closed at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Garden Glow at the Botanical Gardens was canceled for Sunday.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum closed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Six Flags will not open for their Holiday in the Park due to the snow. It will be open to the public on Saturday, December 21.
The St. Louis Zoo closed at 1 p.m. Sunday and the U.S. Bank Wild Lights show was cancelled for the night.
The St. Louis Art Museum will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen for visitors on Tuesday, December 17.
FLIGHTS AT LAMBERT AIRPORT
Some flights in and out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport are delayed. To see flight status, click here.
