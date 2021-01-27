ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Snow Wednesday morning snarled traffic on several Missouri roads.

A semi-truck slid off of Interstate 70 near Route T/W just before 10 a.m. According to MoDOT, the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the area were closed until just before 11:30 a.m.

Around the same time, a crash appeared to stop traffic on westbound Interstate 44 near Rolla.

Crashes also were reported on westbound Interstate 64 at McCausland, northbound Interstate 55 near Richardson and southbound Interstate 270 at Interstate 70.