ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Snow Wednesday morning snarled traffic on several Missouri roads.
A semi-truck slid off of Interstate 70 near Route T/W just before 10 a.m. According to MoDOT, the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the area were closed until just before 11:30 a.m.
Around the same time, a crash appeared to stop traffic on westbound Interstate 44 near Rolla.
Crashes also were reported on westbound Interstate 64 at McCausland, northbound Interstate 55 near Richardson and southbound Interstate 270 at Interstate 70.
***Winter Weather Advisory***
Wednesday: High 32. Cloudy skies, Scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Most of the area will see 1" to 2" of snow, but some spots southwest of the metro area may see 2-3". We expect the bulk of the accumulation in St. Louis by 1 PM. It will be dry for the evening commute and most roads should be in good shape by then.
Thursday: Low 18/High 35. Cold with Sunny skies.
Friday: Low 25/High 43. Partly sunny
Saturday: Low 31/High 44. Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain Saturday and Saturday night.
Sunday: Low 38/High 42. Partly Cloudy. .
Monday: Low 29/High 41. Mostly cloudy.
Tuesday: Low 25/High 42. Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.