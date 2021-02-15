ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Snow removal companies in St. Louis are working around the clock to keep roadways, sidewalks and parking lots clear.
American Snow and Ice, a private snow removal company, said it had drivers out at midnight Monday to keep up with the snow.
"When the sun goes down, things get really dangerous," said Christopher Richard, an area manger for American Snow and Ice. "Even the little bit of sunlight we're getting today goes a long way with the chemicals. The coldest time of day is generally 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. so there's not a lot of treatment that's going to work at that time until the sun comes up."
Richard said while treated salt still works, the frigid temperatures slows down its process and requires more of it. Light, fluffy snow binds to the pavement much easier than wet snow he said, making the clearing process an ongoing battle.
"It's going to be a marathon, not a sprint," he said.
At Jehling Hardware in O'Fallon, business was a little slow on Monday. Manager Steve Ermeling said it probably had something to do with President's Day, but he also said people are following general guidance to stay home.
"With it being President's Day, I'm hoping it's a little bit of both that they listen to Kent and say, 'Hey, the traffic is going to stink so maybe stay home,'" he said. "We've seen a lighter than normal right now but we've been moving the shovels and the salt and unfortunately plumbing for all the frozen lines."
Ermeling encourages anyone with frozen pipes to be cautious while trying to thaw them out. He said many people buy space heaters and heat tape, although once pipes are frozen, little can be done until the temperature rises.
"Try to be on the safe side, we can't caution them enough, hey, don't overdue it, plastic pipes melt and then you're going to have a bigger problem," he said.
