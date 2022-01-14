WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione issued a snow emergency Friday for the city.
The emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. and run through 10 a.m. Sunday. The emergency will make it illegal to park on a city public road during that time. The emergency order is also to encourages people to limit travel until streets have been plowed.
Residents can legally block a sidewalk while parking if it's in front of a driveway during the emergency.
