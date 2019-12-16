ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A second snow storm is moving through the St. Louis area, causing several crashes, and local attractions and businesses to close for the day.
Stores, St. Louis attractions close
Although most children are enjoying a snow day, one place they can't swing by is the St. Louis Zoo. In order to ensure the public and employee safety, the zoo will shut down at noon.
However, staff that handles critical operations are still expected to report to work.
In addition, the zoo's U.S. Bank Wild Lights and Dinner with Santa scheduled for Monday night have been canceled.
All Dierbergs locations will be closing early due to the weather and poor road conditions at 7 p.m. The grocery chain says they will open Tuesday for normal business hours.
Earlier in the morning, the St. Louis Science Center and Missouri History Museum announced they would be closed for the entire day.
4Warn Alert: Another hit of heavy snow for the St. Louis area today
Crashes impact traffic
Just before 10 a.m. Monday, all lanes of the highway were shut down near mile marker 165 after a MoDOT snow plow, FedEx semi truck and another car collided.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there was an injury reported but the MoDOT employee was not injured during the crash. Traffic is being diverted to Highway OO and can re-enter the highway near mile marker 165. The highway is expected to reopen by noon.
Interstate 64 came to a halt as all lanes of eastbound I-64 near I-640 were shut down for about a half hour before crews were eventually able to open a few lanes.
MoDOT cautions drivers
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight and some areas in St. Louis could see heavy snowfall up to 6 inches.
“Getting to work may be okay, getting home is going to be a challenge,” according to Sally Johnson with the National Weather Service (NWS).
Snow accumulations ranging from 1" to 2" per hour are possible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. During a noon press conference, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said over 200 trucks were treating roads across the area and that motorists could still encounter slick spots on their drive.
[Read: Evening commute could be impacted by wintry weather, MoDOT says]
Across the river, Joe Monroe from the Illinois Department of Transportation said they are seeing slick, icy spots on the following roadways: Interstate 255 from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Wood River, Interstate 64 from Okawville heading east to Centraila and Interstate 55 from Staunton north near Springfield.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city's street department has been on 12-hour shifts since mid-day Saturday to treat roads and plow streets. She said that schedule will continue Monday with every available piece of equipment and driver.
Mayor Krewson also said she is encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible, especially between 3 and 6 p.m. She said this will give plows plenty of room to work and should allow people to remain safe.
Agencies closing early
Several government buildings closed early as a result of the snowfall.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri will close its offices at 1 p.m. Monday.
Offices in St. Louis County will be sending their employees home at 11 a.m. as the winter storm hovers over the area.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said all non-essential city employees would go home at 1 p.m.
In addition, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education Meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening and St. Louis City Government Office will be down to 'skeleton crews'.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook, that all county buildings will be closing their doors at noon. The St. Clair County has postponed their board meeting and rescheduled for Wednesday. All county buildings will close at noon as well.
The Maryland Heights Police Department said that the City of Maryland Heights Municipal Court would be canceled for Monday evening. Those who were scheduled to attend should receive a letter via the US Postal Service with a new court date by the end of the week.
However, Blues fans don't fret! Tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche will go on as scheduled.
