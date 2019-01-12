Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Snow continues today. Light additional accumulations are possible, especially near, north and northwest of St. Louis. Adding in snow that has fallen so far this morning and snow that will fall through the afternoon, this is a look at what we would see in addition to last night's accumulation.
We've already seen a large 6" to 10" range of measured snow across the St. Louis metro some lower totals south. Isolated totals have been just over 10" around our area, while totals are approaching 15" west along I-70 to Columbia.
Expect some melting as temperatures hover at or just above freezing today. This will make roads and sidewalks a little slushy. Sleet and rain will mix in this afternoon near and southeast of St. Louis.
The Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 AM Sunday.
We need to watch the roads again tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries and possibly some drizzle or freezing drizzle will linger throughout Sunday.
Bottom Line: Snow continues today. Some melting and some sleet or rain south making things slushy. Remain vigilant for a chance for some slick spots tonight and Sunday from a refreeze and/or freezing drizzle.
Today: High 34. Snow showers likely. Snow will be heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow, sleet or rain continues with some melting in the afternoon.
Sunday: Low 30/High 34. Watch for slick spots in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Flurries and freezing drizzle to drizzle as temperatures warm above freezing.
