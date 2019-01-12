Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Snow continues today. An additional 2" to 5" of snow is likely with the highest additional snowfall totals north and northwest of the Metro. Sleet and rain will mix in south and southeast of St. Louis.
We've already seen a 4" to 10" range of measured snow across the St. Louis metro some lower totals south. More snow accumulation comes through this morning. Expect lighter snow, but still some accumulation is possible through the afternoon and evening, especially west and northwest of St. Louis where the precipitation will be mostly snow.
From St. Louis south/southeast we will see a mix. Depending on your location it could be sleet, snow and/or rain. Expect some melting as temperatures warm to 34. This will make roads and sidewalks a little slushy.
The Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 AM Sunday.
We need to watch the roads again tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries and possibly some drizzle or freezing drizzle will linger throughout Sunday.
Bottom Line: Snow continues today. Some melting and some sleet or rain south making things slushy today. Remain vigilant for a chance for some slick spots tonight and Sunday from a refreeze and/or freezing drizzle.
Today: Low 30/High 34. Snow showers likely. Snow will be heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow, sleet or rain continues with some melting in the afternoon.
Sunday: Low 30/High 34. Watch for slick spots in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Flurries and freezing drizzle to drizzle as temperatures warm above freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.