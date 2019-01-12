Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
A wintry mix continues across the area. Overnight we'll see a mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow. Expect up to an additional 1/2 inch of snow and a light glazing of ice is possible.
That mix will then change back to snow sometime tomorrow morning when we could see up to one more inch of snow.
We've already seen a large 6" to 12" range of measured snow across the St. Louis metro with some lower totals south. Snow totals range from 12" to 17" west along I-70 to Columbia.
We need to watch the roads again tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing.
Tonight: Low 30. Freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow. Winds North 8-11 mph.
Sunday: High 33. Watch for slick spots in the morning. Cloudy and cold. An early morning mix changes to scattered light snow showers then ends as flurries around mid to late afternoon. Winds North 8-10 mph.
Monday: Low 25/High 36. Mostly cloudy, cold and dry.
