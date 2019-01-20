I-270 at Manchester
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A deadly crash closed lanes of Interstate 270 in West County Sunday evening, as snow and cold temperatures cause accidents and slow travel across the St. Louis area. 

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-270 northbound near Manchester Road, officials said. It is not yet know if anyone else was injured.

Three left lanes are closed. MoDOT said the incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. and to expect delays for another hour. 

Two lanes are closed on I-270 eastbound past I-170 due to a vehicle crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the City of St. Louis both tweeted crews will be salting residential streets after major roads. 

Another accident on I-270 near West Florissant caused delays earlier Sunday afternoon. 

