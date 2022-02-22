ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – The seven-time platinum-selling artist, actor, and cultural icon is coming to St. Charles.
Snoop Dogg will perform at the Family Arena on Apr. 23, with Warren G and other special guests. The hip hop legend has been selling out arenas across the country.
Snoop also plans to offer two VIP parties in partnership with RNC Entertainment to spend time with his fans before and after the show. The party will be held at a private area on the Family Arena property.
For more information and a list of show dates, click here

