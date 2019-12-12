ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Aquarium is set to open Christmas Day, and excitement is so high that the opening day is already sold out.
News 4 has been providing updates on the construction all summer, and Thursday, we got a sneak peak inside the attraction.
[WATCH: The Aquairum's grand entryway]
[VIEW: New photos of St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station shows progress being made]
"We are thrilled to be able to invite the public into our new home for the holidays," said Tami Brown, Executive Director of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. "This is a great way to start a new family tradition by experiencing the wonders of aquatic life at the aquarium."
[WATCH: Your adventure begins with a train ride]
Attendees can tour the 120,000-square-foot aquarium's galleries, exhibits featuring over 13,000 aquatic fresh water animals and marine environments, and interactive experiences. Also, Lord Stanley, the rare blue lobster, will have his own habitat with a hockey theme.
"They will be able to feed turtles and stingrays and interact with invertebrate animals in our touch tanks. Our staff also will have a variety of other animals such as sloths and birds to explore with the guests," Brown said.
[WATCH: Meet the piranhas at the St. Louis aquarium]
The aquarium will join the St. Louis Wheel, 18-hole mini-golf course, carousel, and an old-fashioned soda fountain when it opens at the former shopping mall.
Tickets can be purchased here.
