ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – America’s Birthday Parade will take over downtown St. Louis on the Fourth of July.
Read: Fair Saint Louis lineup announced
The parade has been produced by the Veiled Prophet Organization of St. Louis since 1878.
The 2019 parade will start at the intersection of 20th and Market Street at 9:30 a.m. It will then head east on Market Street and end on Market and Broadway.
Read: Fair Saint Louis Boeing Air Show performances announced
Can’t make it downtown to watch the parade? Don’t worry, it will be shown live on KMOV as well as broadcast across the country. In 2018, 25 million households in 56 different markets reportedly tuned in to watch the downtown St. Louis celebration.
Click here for more details about the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.