FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Festus Animal Control is looking for the person who left their snake in a Jefferson County hotel room.
The snake was found in the La Quinta Inn on Veterans Boulevard, the agency posted on social media Wednesday.
Anyone who has any information regarding the snake’s owners are asked to call 636-933-3619.
