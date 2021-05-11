ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters battled a fire in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Large flames were seen engulfing a three-story brick building in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue around 6 a.m. Thirty minutes later, majority of the flames had diminished, but heavy smoke was seen coming from the building.
Seven fire engines were at the scene helping the control the flames. One fire engine from University City was dispatched to assist St. Louis City firefighters.
The building was undergoing rehab at the time of the fire. No one was in the structure when the fire broke out. There are no known injuries.
